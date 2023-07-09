Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$14.50 at TD Securities

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IIP.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.72.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$12.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.95. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.79 and a 52 week high of C$15.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.17.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

(Free Report)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.