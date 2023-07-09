Internet Computer (ICP) Price Reaches $4.05

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $4.05 or 0.00013392 BTC on exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and approximately $8.31 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00045464 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00031673 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,209,722 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,741,642 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

