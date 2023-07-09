International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

International Land Alliance (OTCMKTS:ILAL – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of ($0.05) million during the quarter.

ILAL remained flat at $0.10 during trading on Friday. International Land Alliance has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.54.

International Land Alliance, Inc operates as a residential land development company with target properties located primarily in the Baja California, Northern region of Mexico, and Southern California. Its principal activities include purchasing properties; obtaining zoning and other entitlements required to subdivide the properties into residential and commercial building plots; securing financing for the purchase of the plots; improving the properties' infrastructure and amenities; and selling the plots to homebuyers, retirees, investors, and commercial developers.

