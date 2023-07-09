Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.85. 28,356,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,331,344. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.78. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

