Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on III. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Information Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ III opened at $5.29 on Thursday. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $255.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Information Services Group Increases Dividend

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.88 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Information Services Group’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,647,242 shares in the company, valued at $29,930,382.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $800,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 108,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Information Services Group by 2,322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.