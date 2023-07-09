Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of Impac Mortgage stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.23. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.34% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

Featured Articles

