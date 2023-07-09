ICON Reaches Market Cap of $205.87 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last week, ICON has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market cap of $205.87 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 961,056,250 coins and its circulating supply is 961,056,252 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 961,027,675.9719001 with 961,027,646.3289776 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.21583301 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $2,174,886.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

