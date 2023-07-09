IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 72 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 163.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $7,411,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VGT traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $435.48. 318,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,423. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $447.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $376.45. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

