Hop Protocol (HOP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $135,642.02

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0550 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $135,642.02 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

