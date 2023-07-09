Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) and Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Head to Head Review

Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Free Report) and Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Hon Hai Precision Industry pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Orkla ASA pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Orkla ASA pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Hon Hai Precision Industry and Orkla ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hon Hai Precision Industry N/A N/A N/A Orkla ASA 8.52% 12.74% 6.74%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hon Hai Precision Industry 0 0 0 1 4.00 Orkla ASA 1 2 2 0 2.20

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hon Hai Precision Industry and Orkla ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hon Hai Precision Industry and Orkla ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hon Hai Precision Industry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Orkla ASA $6.10 billion 1.20 $523.98 million $0.53 13.75

Orkla ASA has higher revenue and earnings than Hon Hai Precision Industry.

Volatility and Risk

Hon Hai Precision Industry has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. provides technology solutions in Taiwan. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and audio systems. It also provides cloud and networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers and satellite communications. In addition, the company offers desktop computers, laptops, tablets, multi-function devices and printers for office use. Further, it provides connectors and optical and electronic components, semiconductor products, automotive equipment, and related services. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery channels, as well as food service, convenience stores, and petrol stations. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and develops bran and crispbread products, as well as energy snack meals. In addition, the company offers personal care and cleaning products; dietary supplement, sport nutrition, and weight control products; wound care products and first aid equipment; painting tools; basic and wool garments for men, women, and children; and professional cleaning products. Further, it operates Gymgrossisten, Proteinfabrikken, Bodystore, and Fitnessmarket e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products; and restaurants. Additionally, the company supplies margarine and butter blends, bread and cake improvers and mixes, yeast, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies hydro power to the Nordic power market; and develops and sells real estate properties. It offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, Paulúns, NATURLI', Abba, Beauvais, Den Gamle Fabrik, Spilva, and Vitana brands; confectionery and snacks under the KiMs, Nidar, Stratos, Sætre, Göteborgs Kex, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Taffel, Kalev, and Nói Síríus brands; health and sports nutrition under e Zalo, Jif, Bliw, Grumme, Blenda, Define, Möller's, Collett, Nutrilett, Maxim, Norgesplaster, and Salvequick brands; and food ingredients under the Odense, Mors Hjemmebakte, KronJäst, Bakkedal, and NATURLI brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

