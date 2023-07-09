holoride 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $117,131.77 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. holoride has a market cap of $12.21 million and approximately $117,131.77 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, holoride has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,867.93 or 0.06193410 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00045362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00031467 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013411 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004393 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01731717 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $127,676.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

