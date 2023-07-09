HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at HC Wainwright

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

HIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $476.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 3.75.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIVE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 181.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HIVE Blockchain Technologies will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,890,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 769,482 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 411,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies in the first quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 20,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.62% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

