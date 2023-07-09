Hendershot Investments Inc. Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altus Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 73,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 37,412 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,950,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,522,000 after buying an additional 134,244 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CMO Manuel Arroyo sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $46,535.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 420,786 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,224. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,573,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,576,728. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $65.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.