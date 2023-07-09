Hendershot Investments Inc. Sells 1,628 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 12.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $808,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Exelon by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 478,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Exelon Price Performance

Exelon stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.96. 5,644,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,871,585. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.23.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.