Hendershot Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Hendershot Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 386,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 90,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,463,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,136,779. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total transaction of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,492 shares of company stock worth $14,320,215 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NIKE from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

