Hendershot Investments Inc. Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises 2.4% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Booking by 3,557.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after acquiring an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Booking by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Booking by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,919,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,069,259.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $4.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,636.91. 268,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,232. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,786.85. The firm has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,645.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,506.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

