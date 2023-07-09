Hendershot Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hendershot Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.5% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $9,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,381,785,000 after buying an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after buying an additional 5,191,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,634,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,748,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 450.1% during the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,701,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,349 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.05.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

TXN stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $173.70. 4,585,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,454. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $145.97 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

