H2O DAO (H2O) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $300,048.98

H2O DAO (H2O) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. H2O DAO has a total market capitalization of $26.84 million and approximately $300,048.98 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One H2O DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

H2O DAO

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 225,062,277 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

