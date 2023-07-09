Grin Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and $433,079.03 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,312.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.67 or 0.00322206 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.38 or 0.00905154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00012873 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00554288 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00062729 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00137029 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

