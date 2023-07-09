Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,480 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises 1.8% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $89.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.79. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

