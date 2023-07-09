Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $7.41 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Greystone Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.9% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 1,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.3 %

APD opened at $286.84 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.88 and a 1-year high of $328.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.