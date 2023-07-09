Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,166,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 139,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $72.05 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $145.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.75.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

