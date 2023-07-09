Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AJX. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.88.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax Price Performance

Shares of AJX opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.86 million, a PE ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 38.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

(Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.