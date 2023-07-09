good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Downgraded to Neutral at Pi Financial

Pi Financial lowered shares of good natured Products (CVE:GDNP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has C$0.20 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$0.40.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on good natured Products from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

good natured Products Stock Performance

Shares of good natured Products stock opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22. good natured Products has a 12 month low of C$0.10 and a 12 month high of C$0.46.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc, an earth-friendly product company, develops assortment of plant-based products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Industrial, Packaging, General Merchandise, Commercial Business Supplies, and Services segments. The company offers bakery packaging products, such as cupcakes and muffins, cookies, brownies and bars, donuts, danishes and rolls, cakes, pies and loaves, and macarons & bite-sized treats; multi-purpose packaging products, including hot and cold grab & go, compostable take-out containers, plates, hot cups and lids, soup bowls, carry out boxes, and cutleries; and fruit & veggie packaging products, such as leafy greens and microgreens, herbs, berries, and tomatoes.

