Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) is DC Investments Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

DC Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,331 shares during the period. Gogo accounts for approximately 3.8% of DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $3,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Gogo by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gogo by 432.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Gogo by 41.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gogo by 41.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,023. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.57 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Gogo had a net margin of 22.03% and a negative return on equity of 77.87%. The firm had revenue of $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

