Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Trims Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 842 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp increased its position in 3M by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in 3M by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in 3M by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in 3M by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

3M Price Performance

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.83.

MMM stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $97.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,988,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,095. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.17 and its 200 day moving average is $107.81. The company has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. 3M’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

