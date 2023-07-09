Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $195.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.24 and a 200-day moving average of $203.08. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.86.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

