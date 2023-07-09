Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Has $13.66 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $13,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,276,498,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,436,789 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $727,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,823,848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $998,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.63.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $202.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.40. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

