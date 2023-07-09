Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 268,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,849,000 after buying an additional 60,922 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 744.0% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 104.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 49,989 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,878. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $221.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.18. The firm has a market cap of $300.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

