Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 14,953 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $15,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.97. 2,779,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,251,741. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

