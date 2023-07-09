Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 14,800 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMY. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.65. 8,665,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,615,015. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $62.63 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

