Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Position Trimmed by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 3.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $20,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,086,000 after acquiring an additional 90,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,079,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total transaction of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock worth $3,725,540 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.95.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $125.20. 2,004,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,766,579. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.38. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.26 and a 12-month high of $126.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

