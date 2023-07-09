First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) is Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,329 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. First Solar comprises approximately 3.3% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1,046.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,441,000 after buying an additional 1,385,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after buying an additional 887,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after buying an additional 780,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $100,007,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of FSLR traded up $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,021,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,436. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 484.99 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock valued at $12,182,857. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSLR. Barclays increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $248.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.12.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

