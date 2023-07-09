First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 250 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $447,256,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,130,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,901,000 after purchasing an additional 511,524 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,472,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,739,000 after purchasing an additional 44,036 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% during the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,052 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.76. 953,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,422. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.93 and its 200 day moving average is $97.96. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.04 and a fifty-two week high of $102.87.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

