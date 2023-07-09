First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases New Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000. Cinemark comprises 0.8% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson owned approximately 0.06% of Cinemark as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 183.2% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,616,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,998,000 after buying an additional 1,045,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $8,659,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cinemark by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 989,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cinemark by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,714,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 789,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cinemark by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 576,816 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Trading Up 0.5 %

CNK traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,416. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.14 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 64.73% and a negative net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

Cinemark Profile

(Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.