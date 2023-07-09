First Merchants Corp Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

HON traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,253,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

