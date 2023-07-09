First Merchants Corp Has $7.37 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.88. 4,587,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.92. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

