First Merchants Corp Decreases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

First Merchants Corp decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,643 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for 1.1% of First Merchants Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $535.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.32.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST traded down $12.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $525.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,139. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $564.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $512.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $497.22. The company has a market capitalization of $232.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,665 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,585 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

