First Bank & Trust Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. Southern accounts for 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after buying an additional 584,893 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,698 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southern by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,795,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $70.68. 3,455,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,238. The firm has a market cap of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 90.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $357,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,741,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

