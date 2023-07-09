First Bank & Trust Increases Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirova now owns 2,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in ServiceNow by 16.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.94.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,956 shares of company stock valued at $15,649,028 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

NYSE NOW traded down $2.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $552.98. 856,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $112.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $520.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.31. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $576.68.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 10.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

