First Bank & Trust Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 310.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,346 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.89. 5,094,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,839. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.76.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

