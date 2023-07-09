Financial Review: Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) and Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) and Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tango Therapeutics and Trevi Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tango Therapeutics $24.86 million 11.34 -$108.18 million ($1.26) -2.53 Trevi Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.15 million ($0.38) -5.92

Trevi Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tango Therapeutics. Trevi Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tango Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tango Therapeutics -446.26% -42.34% -25.33% Trevi Therapeutics N/A -29.74% -25.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Tango Therapeutics and Trevi Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tango Therapeutics and Trevi Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tango Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trevi Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 401.57%. Trevi Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.20, indicating a potential upside of 220.00%. Given Tango Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tango Therapeutics is more favorable than Trevi Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Tango Therapeutics has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trevi Therapeutics has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.0% of Tango Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Tango Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics beats Tango Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tango Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions. The company also develops TNG462, an oral small molecule methylthioadenosine-cooperative inhibitor for the treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; TNG260, a co-repressor of repressor element-1 silencing transcription -selective inhibitor; TNG348, an ubiquitin-specific protease 1 inhibitor to treat patients with BRCA1 or BRCA2-mutant cancers; and Target 3 for STK11-mutant cancers. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of a pipeline of therapies for patients with cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of Haduvio for the treatment of serious cough conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems. The company is developing Haduvio, an oral extended-release formulation of nalbuphine, which is in phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It has a license agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize products incorporating nalbuphine hydrochloride in any formulation. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.