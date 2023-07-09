Everdome (DOME) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Everdome (DOME) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 8th. One Everdome token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Everdome has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a total market cap of $21.77 million and $342,304.62 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

