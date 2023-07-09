European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Lowered to C$4.00

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$4.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERE.UN. Cormark set a C$4.15 price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James cut their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.70 to C$3.35 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.21.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

ERE.UN opened at C$2.84 on Wednesday. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.70 and a one year high of C$3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.04, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$257.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.19.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

