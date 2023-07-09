Ethereum Name Service Price Reaches $9.15 on Exchanges (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. Ethereum Name Service has a total market capitalization of $262.33 million and $7.56 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Name Service token can now be purchased for approximately $9.15 or 0.00030147 BTC on exchanges.

Ethereum Name Service Token Profile

Ethereum Name Service is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,659,183 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Name Service’s official website is ens.domains.

Get Ethereum Name Service alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a distributed, open, and extensible naming system based on the Ethereum blockchain created by the Ethereum Foundation and developed with the help of a community of developers. It is used to create human-readable names for Ethereum addresses to identify counter-parties and transfer funds quickly, securely and without the need for long addresses.”

Buying and Selling Ethereum Name Service

