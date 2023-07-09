Ethereum Classic Market Cap Achieves $2.68 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for about $18.86 or 0.00062299 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.68 billion and approximately $100.06 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,271.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $96.90 or 0.00320095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $268.07 or 0.00885542 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013106 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.00550930 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000297 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00135105 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,864,633 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

