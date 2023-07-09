Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Entegris from $143.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.92.

Entegris Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $105.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.14. Entegris has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,292.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.87 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,143.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Entegris by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Entegris by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

