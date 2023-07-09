Energi (NRG) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $179,629.63 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00045135 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031298 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 66,065,404 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

