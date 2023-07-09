Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) versus Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Financial Analysis

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY – Free Report) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Enel has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heliogen has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enel and Heliogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enel $166.25 billion N/A $3.77 billion N/A N/A Heliogen $13.75 million 3.40 -$142.00 million ($0.48) -0.49

Profitability

Enel has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

This table compares Enel and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enel N/A N/A N/A Heliogen -770.24% -67.29% -45.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.0% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Heliogen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Enel and Heliogen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enel 2 1 2 0 2.00 Heliogen 0 1 0 0 2.00

Enel currently has a consensus price target of $7.13, indicating a potential upside of 7.75%. Heliogen has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 742.46%. Given Heliogen’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Enel.

Summary

Enel beats Heliogen on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, distributes, transmits, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG and other fuels; and constructs and operates generation plants and distribution grids. Further, the company provides e-vehicle charging infrastructure for public and private customers, as well as engages in the energy commodities business. It operates wind, thermal, hydroelectric, nuclear, photovoltaic, and geothermal power plants. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel. The company's solutions include HelioHeat, a carbon-free, ultra-high temperature heat to power heavy industrial processes, including the making of cement, steel, and petrochemicals; HelioPower that provides power made from sunlight using supercritical CO2 turbines to power industrial facilities, data centers, and mining operations; and HelioFuel that offers clean fuels, such as green hydrogen that is used to power industry and as fuel in transportation, heavy equipment, and household heating. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc. and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc. in November 2019. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

