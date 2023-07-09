EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCORE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

NASDAQ:EMKR opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.36. EMCORE has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.98.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). EMCORE had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EMCORE news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.69, for a total value of $162,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,395,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,214.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 700,594 shares of company stock valued at $527,268. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCORE in the first quarter worth about $3,571,000. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $961,000. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCORE by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,978,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 466,212 shares during the period. 51.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as gyroscopes and multi-axis sensors, inertial measurement units, fiber optic gyroscopes, inertial navigation systems, tactical navigation, and naval and amphibious navigation, as well as radar positioning and pointing systems, and artillery survey systems.

